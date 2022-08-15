Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder

Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos.
Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos on Aug 15.

Rodriguez has elected to have a jury determine his sentence. He is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.

He admitted to killing 18-year-old Campos in a handwritten letter he released in 2019.

The letter detailed how he met the Lubbock teen on November 17, 2013, and felt an immediate attraction and desire to know her. During their time together, the two engaged in sexual acts and smoked cigarillos containing K-2 synthetic marijuana. In the letter, Rodriguez said he was hallucinating that Campos was a demon and attacked her.

Rodriguez admitted he choked Campos to death.

In November 2018, human remains were found buried in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of 70th Street. Rodriguez was later arrested and charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
N Loop 289 crash
Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
Shooting near 73rd and Chicago
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

Latest News

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Banner at habitat construction site
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes
Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes
Lubbock ISD improved its accountability rating from 2019 to 2022
Lubbock ISD earns B in 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System