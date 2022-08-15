Local Listings
City of Lubbock to celebrate grand opening of McAlister Dog Park

The greeting sign for McAlister Park at the entrance south of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Melanie Camacho KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.

The hours of operation are Monday, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 6 a.m. - 10 p.m., The park is closed on Mondays from 6 a.m. - 12 p.m. for routine maintenance.

