Clovis police searching for suspect accused of shooting, killing teen

Police identified the shooter as 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Police are searching for a Clovis man accused of shooting and killing a teen at an apartment complex near East 12th and North Walnut.

On August 14, police were called to the Parkside Village apartments just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Jessie Villanes-Lerma with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police identified the shooter as 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock. At this time Whitlock is still at large.

A resident of the apartment, who was with Lerma and his 11-month-old son, told investigators two armed men entered his apartment. The resident struggled with the two gunmen when Lerma came to his aid from another room in the apartment. Investigators say when Lerma confronted one of the gunmen, he was shot and killed. The suspects then fled the apartment.

Security video was recovered from inside the apartment by investigators matching the witness’ description of what happened. Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related.

Whitlock has an active warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting. He faces multiple charges including; murder, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and child abuse.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using the department’s tip411 app by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org.

