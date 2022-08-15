Local Listings
Dexter, NM man killed in crash in Quay County

(Source: New Mexico State Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Earl Kemmer, 71, of Dexter, New Mexico, sustained fatal injuries in a rollover crash in Quay County near Tucumcari Saturday afternoon.

According to the New Mexico State Police, Kemmer was traveling north in his Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed when the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across Highway 54, and rolled over.

Kemmer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by New Mexico state police, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

