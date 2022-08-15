Local Listings
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. The men who are accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are on trial.(Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By ED WHITE
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - A crucial informant is on the witness stand in the trial of two men charged with scheming to kidnap the Michigan governor in 2020.

In a recording, jurors heard Adam Fox declare, “That’s it!” when he drove past Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020.

Dan Chappel was driving the pickup truck and secretly recording conversations.

Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges.

A jury in federal court in western Michigan couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict last April but acquitted two other men.

Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.

The government said they were making plans to get money for an explosive.

