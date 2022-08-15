Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jaden

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jaden, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for five months.

Staff says Jaden is a shy boy who would love a patient family to teach him the ropes. Jaden loves other dogs and would do well in a home with other dogs. He is loving, smart and observant. Jaden is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin.

