Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock Latino Chamber to host 2022 Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship...
The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20.(Latino Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tee time is at 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Canyon located a 601 East Municipal Dr. The cost is $350 per team.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

  • $500 team of four + one hole sponsorship
  • $750 team of four + two hole sponsorship and marketing
  • $750 trophies sponsor
  • Swag item $1,500
  • Food sponsor $1,200

Click here to register

The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship...
The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20.(Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
N Loop 289 crash
Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
Shooting near 73rd and Chicago
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

Latest News

Women's Protective Services Lubbock
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
Noon Notebook: WPS 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
Noon Notebook: 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash