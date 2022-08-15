Lubbock Latino Chamber to host 2022 Scholarship Golf Tournament
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20.
Tee time is at 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Canyon located a 601 East Municipal Dr. The cost is $350 per team.
Sponsorship opportunities include:
- $500 team of four + one hole sponsorship
- $750 team of four + two hole sponsorship and marketing
- $750 trophies sponsor
- Swag item $1,500
- Food sponsor $1,200
