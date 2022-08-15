Lubbock Latino Chamber to host 2022 Scholarship Golf Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tee time is at 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Canyon located a 601 East Municipal Dr. The cost is $350 per team.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

$500 team of four + one hole sponsorship

$750 team of four + two hole sponsorship and marketing

$750 trophies sponsor

Swag item $1,500

Food sponsor $1,200

Click here to register

The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20. (Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.