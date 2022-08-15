Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday.

The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St.

Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health Center Department of Family and Community Medicine. Her monthly Walk With a Doc events paused temporarily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Walking is one of the simplest, best things people can do to live a long, high-quality life,” according to a Texas Medical Association release.

The public and any other Texas Tech physicians, staff and students are encouraged to join Allen on her walk and brief health information talk.

All future walks will be hosted on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free and does not require registration. However, participants must sign a waiver before participating.

