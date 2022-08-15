Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead.

Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting

Officers responded to a shots fired call near East 42nd and Ave. A. 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd was found with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 42nd.

Investigators believe Lloyd and another victim were shot at in the area by an unknown suspect, striking Lloyd. Lloyd was taken to UMC where he later died.

Anyone with information on the incident, suspect or dark colored vehicle should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Callers can remain anonymous.

