Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead.

Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting

Officers responded to a shots fired call near East 42nd and Ave. A. 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd was found with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 42nd.

Investigators believe Lloyd and another victim were shot at in the area by an unknown suspect, striking Lloyd. Lloyd was taken to UMC where he later died.

Anyone with information on the incident, suspect or dark colored vehicle should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
N Loop 289 crash
Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
Shooting near 73rd and Chicago
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

Latest News

Police identified the shooter as 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock.
Clovis police searching for suspect accused of shooting, killing teen
The greeting sign for McAlister Park at the entrance south of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
City of Lubbock to celebrate grand opening of McAlister Dog Park
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
Weather changes on the way