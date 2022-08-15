Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police identify man injured in rollover

A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover Saturday near North Loop 289 and the Interstate

Police say Dennis Gathungu was going the wrong way on the the loop when he left the road, hit a light pole and rolled several times

Woman injured in shooting in Southwest Lubbock

A woman is recovering after a shooting Saturday morning near 73rd and Chicago

She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries to her leg

Heavy rain hits Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is under a flash flood warning after a tropical disturbance made landfall Sunday

More than two and a half inches of rain have already fallen and some areas could see three more

Salman Rushdie improving after stabbing

Iran is denying any involvement in the stabbing of auther Salman Rushdie

Police say the suspect has ties to Iran-related extremism

