Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police identify man injured in rollover

Woman injured in shooting in Southwest Lubbock

  • A woman is recovering after a shooting Saturday morning near 73rd and Chicago
  • She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries to her leg
  • Read more here: 1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

Heavy rain hits Corpus Christi

  • Corpus Christi is under a flash flood warning after a tropical disturbance made landfall Sunday
  • More than two and a half inches of rain have already fallen and some areas could see three more
  • Get updates here: NWS Corpus Christi

Salman Rushdie improving after stabbing

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

