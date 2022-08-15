Much needed rain, cooler temps are on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, mostly dry again Tuesday afternoon then a cold front will usher in change for the rest of the week.

Cloud has been on the increase this afternoon, thanks to a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico bringing plenty of rain to south Texas. That activity will stay to our south but upper-level clouds will stick around from it overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Dry for the most part through Tuesday, although a slim chance for isolated showers is possible for the far northern portion of the KCBD viewing area. That slim rain chance to our north is due to a cold front that will move into the South Plains late Tuesday. Ahead of that front, Tuesday afternoon will still be warm. High temps in the 90s with mostly to partly cloudy skies, light winds from the south/southeast.

A slightly better chance for isolated showers across the forecast area Wednesday afternoon, but heavy and more widespread rainfall chances increase overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain chances decrease a bit Friday but then another shot at widespread activity into the weekend. Temperatures will also see a change as the front pushes into our area. Highs for the most part through the next week will be in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows dropping into the mid-60s.

