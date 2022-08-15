Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Texas Tech Student Housing Department for years.

Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat of Humanity, said Red Raider Welcome Week has been bringing in extra helping hands for many years. Texas Tech will transport up to 20 students each day to help build homes with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

“Every year those incoming freshmen move into the dorms. They tried to sign them up to come out here,” Reeves said, “to help Habitat for a week and learn how important it is to volunteer.”

For the students that choose to participate, Habitat for Humanity provides them with all the essentials they need for their volunteer days.

“They transport them out to the site, and then they bring another group at lunch. We feed them. We give them a free shirt. We get free labor, they learn to volunteer. We are so grateful that the housing department gets them out here,” Reeves said.

This year’s Welcome Week is dedicated to the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming Blitz Build.

“We’re starting out the week letting our Texas Tech students help on our Blitz Build headquarters house,” Reeves said. “They’re finishing a home that we’ll use for our headquarters house. Before our Blitz Build starts on Labor Day where we build three houses in 12 days.”

Luca Faro is one student who decided to volunteer for the organization. He said he saw one of the Habitat for Humanity events last year and it reminded him of home.

“My mom was the CEO of North Collin County, she expanded to Collin County. And I’ve just been doing it, “Reeves said, “I’ve been born into it. So I’ve been helping them ever since.”

Faro said his favorite thing about the non-profit is how they calculate the affordable mortgages based on the family’s income.

“And instead of, like, having a set price on the houses, they give it to them at I believe 30% of their yearly, or some percentage of their yearly income goes into the house. So the price fluctuates,” Faro said. “And it’s really interesting, because it’s like, oh, you know, I can’t afford an apartment. I can’t afford a house and they’ll be willing to work with them as long as the families are willing to work and I think that’s amazing.”

Kyle Westbrook is the senior community advisor at Chitwood/Weymouth, a dormitory on Texas Tech campus. He said he did not know much about Habitat for Humanity at first, but he knew he wanted to help the community.

“Just came out here to get involved, they gave me an opportunity. Just wanted some service hours to come out and help build these houses,” Westbrook said, “It’s a great chance to come out and do something for the community.”

He said it is an exciting feeling to contribute and build these houses.

“You know, I’m a big community guy. I love being able to go out and serve and help people,” Westbrook said. “You know, giving people a place to live is a really important thing.”

For more information about Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and the upcoming Building Blitz visit its website here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.