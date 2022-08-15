Local Listings
Seminole man killed after vehicle crashes into tree early Sunday morning

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 700 block of NW Ave. G. Police say the car was split in two and the driver appeared to be ejected.

Dylan Berg, 23, was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The investigation is on-going.

