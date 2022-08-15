Seminole man killed after vehicle crashes into tree early Sunday morning

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 700 block of NW Ave. G. Police say the car was split in two and the driver appeared to be ejected.

Dylan Berg, 23, was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The investigation is on-going.

