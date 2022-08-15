Texas Tech announces basketball non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 98th season of Texas Tech basketball is set to begin on Nov 7 with Northwestern State coming to Lubbock for the first of 13 non-conference regular season games that have now been officially announced.

The non-conference schedule includes eight home games, a trip to Hawaii to play three games in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, a neutral-court game in Houston and a Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge.

Television designations and game times will be announced when available. The Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Texas Tech’s non-conference schedule

Northwestern State on Nov 7

Texas Southern on Nov 10

Louisiana Tech on Nov 14

Three games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational – playing Creighton in opener on Nov 21 through Nov 23

Georgetown on Nov 30

Nicholls on Dec 7

Eastern Washington on Dec 13

Jackson State on Dec 17 at Texas Southern University

Houston Baptist on Dec 21

South Carolina State on Dec 27

LSU on Jan 28

The Red Raiders are coming off a season where they advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and were 18-0 at the United Supermarkets Arena which was tied for the best home record in the nation.

Under head coach Mark Adams, in his first season, Tech led the nation in defensive efficiency and were 27-10 overall after wins over Montana State and Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. Tech had its season end with a 78-73 loss to Duke in a Sweet 16 matchup in San Francisco. The Red Raiders were 8-0 in non-conference home games last season and have won 14 straight non-conference home games overall.

The program had a 54-game non-conference home winning streak end against Kentucky on January 25, 2020, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge but has since won 14 games straight. Tech comes into this season with a 65-1 record in non-conference home games over the past eight seasons.

Tech begins its season against Northwestern State on Monday, November 7 against having won 22 straight season-opening games. The program is 70-27 all-time in the first game of the year after earning an 89-74 victory over North Florida last season. The Red Raiders are 64-14 in season openers at home. The Red Raiders are 6-0 all-time against Northwestern State after also hosting the Demons in the 2020-21 season opener where they secured a 101-58 win. That 43-point victory is the most recent time a Red Raider team has scored over 100 points in a game.

The Demons are led by Corey Gibson who is in his first season as the head coach after spending the past seven seasons at the associate head coach at Missouri State. NSU was 9-23 last season, including going 2-14 on the road.

Tech and Texas Southern will be meeting for only the second time ever with the previous meeting coming in 2013 and resulting in an 80-71 win by the Red Raiders. TTU had 12 blocks in the win over Texas Southern in 2013 which is tied for the most in program history for a single game. The Tigers are coming off a 19-13 overall record last season, including a win over Alcorn State to win the SWAC Tournament and a victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the NCAA First Four. TSU has made the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons under head coach Johnny Jones. He was also the head coach at LSU and North Texas.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 all-time against Louisiana Tech with an 86-31 win in 2017 being the last matchup between the two programs. The Bulldogs are coached by Talvin Hester who was an assistant at Texas Tech last season before returning to Ruston to become their head coach. TTU is 3-1 against LT in Lubbock and has won two straight in the series. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 24-10 overall record last season and were 12-6 in C-USA action. The team saw its season end with an 82-73 loss to UAB in the C-USA Tournament final. Louisiana Tech has four straight seasons of 20-plus win seasons with 24 in the past two.

Texas Tech will travel to Hawaii after playing Louisiana Tech to compete in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational where three games are scheduled from November 21-23. Tech will open against Creighton in the first game in Maui. The field also includes Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State and San Diego State. The Thanksgiving Week tournament is in its 39th year and is played at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.

Tech and Georgetown will meet for the third time in program history and for the first time in the regular season. The Hoyas own a 2-0 record over the Red Raiders with NCAA Tournament victories in 1986 and 1996. Georgetown is coming off a season where it was 6-25 overall with an 0-19 record in BIG EAST play. The Hoyas are led by NBA legend Patrick Ewing who led Georgetown to the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament Championship and 2021 NCAA Tournament. In the last Tech-Georgetown matchup, the Hoyas won 98-90 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Jason Sasser led Tech with 25 points, while Cory Carr and Koy Smith scored 16 each. Allen Iverson led the Hoyas with 32 points and five assists to end the Tech season with a 30-2 overall record. Tech is 0-2 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle after falling 72-68 at Providence College last season and dropping a 65-60 overtime decision at DePaul in 2020. The Red Raiders were scheduled to host St. John’s in the 2021 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle but had that game canceled. The game against Georgetown will be the first time Tech has hosted a current BIG EAST opponent since Creighton came to Lubbock in 1973. The Red Raiders won that 59-57 on Jan. 4, 1973.

Nicholls State has won the Southland Conference regular-season title the past two seasons under head coach Austin Claunch. The Red Raiders are 5-0 all-time against Nicholls State and 4-0 in Lubbock throughout the series. Tech took an 89-46 win in the last matchup on December 14, 2016 after the teams had not played since a 107-35 win by the Red Raiders in 2002. The 72-point win over Nicholls in 2002 is the largest margin of victory by a Tech team in program history. The Colonels were 21-12 last season and went 11-3 in Southland Conference play. Nicholls fell to Corpus Christi in the semifinals of the Southland Tournament and saw its season end with a 68-58 loss to SMU in the opening round of the NIT in Dallas. In four seasons, Claunch is 74-46 leading the program.

Eastern Washington returns to Lubbock for the second straight season after the Red Raiders took a 78-46 win last December. The matchup will be the second in program history between the Big 12 and Big Sky opponents. Tech was 2-0 against Big Sky opponents last season after also taking a 97-62 win over Montana State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in San Diego. EWU was 18-16 last season after going 16-8 the previous season. The Eagles won the 2021 Big Sky Tournament and advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament where they fell 93-84 to Kansas in a hard-fought matchup in Indianapolis. EWU is led by head coach David Riley who is entering his second season.

Texas Tech and Jackson State are set for a neutral-court matchup at Texas Southern University in only the second matchup ever between the two programs. Tech is 1-0 all-time in the series after an 84-75 win on November 26, 2012 in the only other matchup. The Tigers are coming off an 11-19 overall record last season and were 9-9 in SWAC play. JSU lost 54-50 to Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament. The program is led by head coach Wayne Brent. The game will be played at the Health and Physical Education Arena on the Texas Southern campus.

Tech is 7-0 all-time against Houston Baptist with a 5-0 record in Lubbock. The two programs met up at Midland College in 2019 with the Red Raiders securing a 103-74 win in the neutral-court game. HBU hosted the Red Raiders in 1968, but have travelled to west Texas for the past six games. The Huskies return to Lubbock after going 11-18 last season overall and 6-8 in Southland Conference play. HBU is led by Ron Cottrell who has been the program’s head coach for 31 seasons and surpassed the 500-win milestone last season.

South Carolina State is making its second trip to Lubbock after taking a 101-39 loss on December 17, 2014 in the only other matchup in the series history. The Bulldogs are led by Erik Martin who is in his first season as the program’s head coach after 16 seasons as an assistant coach at West Virginia. SCSU went 15-16 last season and was 7-7 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. The previous game between Tech and South Carolina State was part of the regional round of the Las Vegas Classic at the USA. Tech’s 62-point win in that game is the fourth largest margin of victory in program history.

Texas Tech and LSU will be meeting for the ninth time, dating back to the first matchup in 1957. The Red Raiders also earned a 77-64 victory in Lubbock on Jan. 28, 2017 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The all-time series began with Tech taking a 79-72 victory on Dec. 16, 1957 in Baton Rouge in the first matchup between the two programs. The Red Raiders are 6-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge after earning a 75-50 win over Mississippi State last season. Tech has won five of the last six matchups in the annual series against the SEC, including going on the road in 2021 and taking a 76-71 win over LSU in the most recent matchup. The Red Raiders own a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series over LSU and is 3-1 in Baton Rouge.

Single game tickets for Red Raider Basketball home games will go on sale later this fall with more information being released at a later date.

