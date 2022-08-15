Local Listings
UMC verified as Level 1 Trauma Center

University Health System
University Health System(UMC)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has been verified as a Level 1 Trauma center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee.

This recognition means that UMC is the only hospital within 400 miles that provides the highest level of trauma care for adults and children.

The Verification Review Committee, a sub-committee of the American College of Surgeons, requires essential criteria must be met to ensure trauma care competencies and performance along with an onsite review before recognizing a hospital’s trauma level capability.

“UMC recognizes how important it is to serve our region and community as a verified trauma center,” says Amber Tucker, Director of Trauma and Burn Services. “We believe that every person deserves the best care possible. This verification acknowledges the exceptional level of care UMC provides our community and region.”

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by UMC Health System.

