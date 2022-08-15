Weather changes on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is on the way. Before it begins there’s more of the same.

Today we will begin to see an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures, however, will peak near yesterday’s levels. Winds, too, will be about the same.

There won’t be much change between today and tomorrow. Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The afternoon will be hot. Winds will be about the same as today.

The tropical wave, a low pressure area, moving across South Texas will continue to drift westward. On this track, it will not bring rain to the KCBD viewing area.

Change may begin as early as Tuesday night. A cold front is expected to move southward toward the viewing area. This may be enough to spark a few showers and thunderstorms. Current guidance indicates the better chance of rain will remain over the Panhandle and northern South Plains.

Wednesday the South Plains area will be “behind” the cold front. That is, on the cool side north of the front. Several disturbances are expected to follow the front. These will contribute to our anticipated thunderstorms and showers.

For Lubbock, and the viewing area in general, the best chance of rain will be late Wednesday through early Thursday. Some locally heavy rain is possible. At this time, the severe threat appears low.

Rain chances will decrease and temperatures will increase Friday and Saturday.

Another change is expected late in the weekend. Based on today’s guidance, rain is likely to return to the area. At the same time, temperatures will again dip to below average for the time of year.

