Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details how to steal different models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old suspect in Connecticut was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend.

Police in Shelton said they were called for a report of a group of young men trying to break into vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The suspects had been in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen out of another town, according to WFSB.

Police learned that a vehicle was then stolen in the area and later found the suspected stolen vehicle driving. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 16-year-old from Ansonia, Connecticut.

The suspect was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The juvenile told police that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Police said that since Aug. 13, there were six reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. Five were Hyundai vehicles and one was a Kia vehicle.

Police said the social media videos demonstrate how to steal newer model Kias and Hyundais using a USB cable. The vehicles being targeted do not have a push-button start.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Seminole man killed after vehicle crashes into tree early Sunday morning
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the...
18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
Mayor Charles Starnes presents KPB President Beverly Wall with the Keep Texas Beautiful Gold...
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
LIVE: Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
401(k)
New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement