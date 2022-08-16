2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase.

Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Sutherlands near 50th St and Avenue Q, according to a police report. An employee of the store attempted to stop the two men from leaving with the items, but was unsuccessful.

An incoming shopper saw the incident and tried to help. The reports said the person attempted to stop Luna and Rivera from leaving in their truck with his own vehicle. The shopper told police the truck, driven by Luna, intentionally crashed into the side of his sedan to drive away from the store. He then chased the truck to the area of 42nd Street and Avenue P where he lost sight of it. While at the intersection, the truck returned and crashed head-on into his car, according to the report. He was left with minor injuries.

While Luna and Rivera were driving away, an officer recognized their truck and attempted to make a traffic stop. The truck did not stop and sped away from the officer, according to the report. While driving south, the truck entered into the northbound lanes of Avenue L to pass a vehicle stopped at a red light. The truck entered into the intersection at the red light and turned east.

The chase continued to the 1000 block of 54th Street, where the truck lost control, ran up onto a curb and crashed into a mailbox. Police stated Luna and Rivera immediately jumped out of the vehicle and ran away as their vehicle came off the curb and continued to roll down the road.

The officer chased Rivera into the backyard of a nearby home and then back across the street. Rivera surrendered shortly after and was arrested.

Luna was later found in a shop in the back of another residence on 54th Street. Officer Yako, a K-9 unit, assisted in the capture of Luna, according to the report.

Luna was taken to UMC to treat his injuries. The report did not state how he sustained his injuries. Police said he was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center after he was released from the hospital.

Rivera was charged with the following:

Aggravated robbery

Evading arrest in a vehicle

Evading arrest

Luna was charged with the following:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Evading arrest in a vehicle

Evading arrest

Criminal trespass

Leaving the scene of an accident

Failure to report an accident

Failure to leave information after an accident

Unsafe speed

No financial responsibility

Luna and Rivera are being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $15,000 bonds.

