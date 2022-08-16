Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn

Study: Parts of California could become a "vast inland sea" due to megafloods. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”

The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades.

The warning comes to a state already plagued by earthquakes and record-setting drought.

Experts predict catastrophic floods “unlike anything seen before” could hit California’s central valley, which includes Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento.

According to the study, historic flooding could impact millions of people.

Experts said “once in a lifetime” floods have already happened in the state, but climate change continues to supercharge heavy rain events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Seminole man killed after vehicle crashes into tree early Sunday morning
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

Latest News

AK PRIMARY DAY
AK PRIMARY DAY
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Lubbock ISD's Standard Response Protocol
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud