Cooler for all, wet for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change.

The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just a little - just a little - below yesterdays highs. Winds will remain slight.

Mostly cloudy and still hot this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

There may be a few light rain showers or sprinkles over the southwestern viewing area this afternoon and evening. A hundredth or two of an inch is possible, but not expected.

The most notable change tomorrow will be the chance of rain. However, it is likely to remain dry through the day. The rain chance jumps up Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Rain chances jump up late Wednesday through early Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

Wednesday generally will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light. The afternoon will be hot, though not as hot as today.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible.

As rain chances increase, temperatures will decrease. And vice versa. (KCBD First Alert)

The severe weather threat, at this time, is considered low. Watch, however, for possible updates which may be made to the forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours.

