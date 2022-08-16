Local Listings
18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery

Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the...
Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the Idalou Cemetery.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the Idalou Cemetery.

The crash happened around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

DPS also reports the driver was traveling westbound on 62/82 before he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to spin or roll. The vehicle landed in the median.

The Idalou Highway is blocked about two miles east of Idalou.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

