18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the Idalou Cemetery.

The crash happened around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

DPS also reports the driver was traveling westbound on 62/82 before he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to spin or roll. The vehicle landed in the median.

The Idalou Highway is blocked about two miles east of Idalou.

