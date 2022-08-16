Frenship ISD Introduces New Plumbing Trade Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock and surrounding areas grow each year, Frenship ISD’s director of strategic initiatives stated the school district wants to prepare students for the workforce prior to graduating high school.

Frenship ISD has introduced a new career and technical education program for students interested in becoming trade-certified plumbers.

“Anywhere that we can start something that is gonna give a kid an opportunity to identify what they love doing, what they are good at, what they enjoy, and what can pay the bills for their family in the future,” Director of Strategic Initiatives Keith Patrick said. “We want to provide that opportunity and so we want to respond to our local community, there is a need. There is a ton of building going on, subcontractors are needed, and we are ready to go we want to provide that into our community as well provide that future workforce.”

Frenship ISD has been implementing numerous CTE programs for the last 10 years. This year, after Frenship community partners expressed the need for trade plumbers and interns, the school district decided to help fill the gap. Patrick says with current trade-certified workers getting older, it is a priority to educate the upcoming generation.

“The board of examiners now allows students to go through a plumbing pathway in high school and get a tradesmen limited license so they can walk into the workforce with a limited license to begin work immediately and then begin working towards their journeyman and things of that nature,” Patrick said.

Finding someone to teach these trade-specific classes can be difficult, but Scott Hardy was up for the challenge. After more than 43 years in the plumbing business, he said he has plenty of knowledge to share with the youth.

The students will work with other CTE programs to build a miniature house. The plumbing students will learn the basics of plumbing and gain valuable, real-world experience.

“Never forget that the young people are our future and when you are as old as I am, I need to get behind and believe in these young people, help them get it done, and just pass on some of the stuff I’ve learned,” Hardy said.

Frenship ISD students will return to the classroom this Wednesday to further their education in trade certification courses.

