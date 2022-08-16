Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Frenship ISD Introduces New Plumbing Trade Program

Plumbing Workshop Frenship ISD
Plumbing Workshop Frenship ISD(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock and surrounding areas grow each year, Frenship ISD’s director of strategic initiatives stated the school district wants to prepare students for the workforce prior to graduating high school.

Frenship ISD has introduced a new career and technical education program for students interested in becoming trade-certified plumbers.

“Anywhere that we can start something that is gonna give a kid an opportunity to identify what they love doing, what they are good at, what they enjoy, and what can pay the bills for their family in the future,” Director of Strategic Initiatives Keith Patrick said. “We want to provide that opportunity and so we want to respond to our local community, there is a need. There is a ton of building going on, subcontractors are needed, and we are ready to go we want to provide that into our community as well provide that future workforce.”

Frenship ISD has been implementing numerous CTE programs for the last 10 years. This year, after Frenship community partners expressed the need for trade plumbers and interns, the school district decided to help fill the gap. Patrick says with current trade-certified workers getting older, it is a priority to educate the upcoming generation.

“The board of examiners now allows students to go through a plumbing pathway in high school and get a tradesmen limited license so they can walk into the workforce with a limited license to begin work immediately and then begin working towards their journeyman and things of that nature,” Patrick said.

Finding someone to teach these trade-specific classes can be difficult, but Scott Hardy was up for the challenge. After more than 43 years in the plumbing business, he said he has plenty of knowledge to share with the youth.

The students will work with other CTE programs to build a miniature house. The plumbing students will learn the basics of plumbing and gain valuable, real-world experience.

“Never forget that the young people are our future and when you are as old as I am, I need to get behind and believe in these young people, help them get it done, and just pass on some of the stuff I’ve learned,” Hardy said.

Frenship ISD students will return to the classroom this Wednesday to further their education in trade certification courses.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
N Loop 289 crash
Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
Shooting near 73rd and Chicago
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

Latest News

Lubbock ISD's Standard Response Protocol
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps
Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds
Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds
Lubbock ISD offers 33 different CTE programs, consisting of 133 courses, for middle and high...
Lubbock ISD turning courses into careers through expanding CTE programs
Lubbock ISD turning courses into careers through expanding CTE programs
Lubbock ISD turning courses into careers through expanding CTE programs