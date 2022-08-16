Local Listings
Harmony Public Schools receive an "A" rating in accountability ratings

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Harmony Public Schools West Texas District received an “A” rating in the latest accountability ratings issued by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The ratings for districts and campuses are the first to be issued since 2019 due to two years of COVID-related pauses.

Two Harmony West Texas campuses also received “A” ratings, with the four other campuses receiving a “B” rating. According to the TEA, the scores show promising signs of progress in Texas’s efforts to catch students up academically.

“We are extremely proud of our District’s performance. The past couple of years have been challenging but these results showcase the hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators, and students,” said West Texas Area Superintendent Dr. Kamil Yilmaz.

The TEA graded schools and districts on three criteria: student achievement, student progress, and how well the school is closing its learning gaps. More information on the 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System can be found here.

Harmony Public Schools - West Texas are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools that provide high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) for students in PreK - Grade 12. Harmony has five campuses in El Paso and one campus in Lubbock and Odessa.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Harmony Public Schools.

