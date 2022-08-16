Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Midnight

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Midnight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for five months.

Staff says he’s a calm and easygoing guy. Midnight loves to cuddle and wants to be a coach potato. He does well with other dogs. Midnight is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jaden.

