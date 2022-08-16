Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates.

Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

In 2004, the organization introduced the concept of Gold Star recognition to reward those communities who sought to go above and beyond the established requirements. To remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must submit a report, pay dues, attend training and participate in a KTB-endorsed activity annually.

To achieve Gold Star status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices, or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs, and provide a letter of support from their community.

KTB will formally recognize Gold Star communities during its 55th Annual Conference in June.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community and so much more.”

In 2021 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 41,550 volunteers who contributed 190,094 hours to collect 3.25 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails and waterways. Plainview successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and beautify and enhance the local community.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Gold Star Affiliate,” said KPB President Beverly Wall. “We have received Silver Star Affiliate in the past; to have the committee and volunteers receive the highest honor is a great testament to everyone’s hard work on the many Keep Plainview Beautiful projects.”

