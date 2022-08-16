LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will open Katie Rogers and Johnson Hall this Thursday, August 18, at 9:00 a.m. for the new class of freshman students.

LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be on hand to assist with move-ins as well as provide information for new students and their families to help ease the transition into the students’ new home away from home.

Katie Rogers hall is located on the east side of LCU on 22nd and Dover Avenue. Johnson Hall is located on the west side of LCU off of Eileen Blvd and 19th Street.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.