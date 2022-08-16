Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

LifeGift’s 2nd Chance Run honors local donor at Mackenzie Park

The 2022 2nd Chance Run will take place at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20th at Mackenzie...
The 2022 2nd Chance Run will take place at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20th at Mackenzie Park.(LifeGift)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LifeGift, a nonprofit health services program operating in North, Southeast, and West Texas, will be hosting the 2022 2nd Chance Run at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20, at 8 a.m.

First organized in 2017, the 2nd Chance Run has served to honor organ donors and symbolize hope for men, women, and children who are waiting for life-saving organ donations and tissue transplants.

This year’s 2nd Chance Run honors Daelynn Brown, the four-year-old daughter of Olivia and Matt Brown, who passed away on February 24, 2019, after suffering a febrile seizure.

Daelynn Brown saved three other lives by way of organ donation after she passed away in 2019.
Daelynn Brown saved three other lives by way of organ donation after she passed away in 2019.(LifeGift)

Daelynn’s parents made the difficult decision to donate her organs, and as a result, three lives were saved.

“We’re so proud of our little hero, and the process of donating her organs was life-changing for us, the recipients, and our family and friends,” says Olivia Brown. “She was our little ray of sunshine; she continues to shine in our lives every day.”

This year’s 2nd Chance Run is sponsored by Community Tissue Services, Organ Recovery Systems, IRONMAN Foundation, Fitness Specialist, Reese Technology Center, Home2Suites, Doug Klepper and Amy Hawkins, Main Event, and honorary sponsor South Plains Kidney Foundation.

You can run/walk one or 3.1 miles (5k), in person as well as virtually. Registered participants of the event will receive a commemorative 2022 22nd Chance Run t-shirt and an event medal.

For more information on the event or to register, you can visit the LifeGift website. To become a sponsor follow this link.

According to their website, LifeGift is an organ procurement organization for 200 hospitals across 109 counties in Texas. LifeGift is a founding member of Donate Life Texas which manages the organ, eye, and tissue donor registry.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos.
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Seminole man killed after vehicle crashes into tree early Sunday morning
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

Latest News

LCU Baseball (Source Lubbock Christian University)
LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen
Lubbock welcomes first Allsup’s; concept store caters to college students
Lubbock welcomes first Allsup’s; concept store caters to college students
Frenship ISD introduces new plumbing trade program
Frenship ISD introduces new plumbing trade program
Lubbock ISD's Standard Response Protocol
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps