LISD operates Community Eligibility Provision

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Independent School District announced today it will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022- 2023 school year.

All schools within Lubbock ISD qualify to operate CEP, allowing the district to serve FREE breakfast and FREE lunch to ALL enrolled students. Operating CEP also eliminates the requirement to collect meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals at no charge.

For additional information, please contact the following person:

Lubbock Independent School District

Attention: Lori Torres, Lubbock ISD Free and Reduced Clerk

1715 26th Street Lubbock, Texas 79411 (806) 219-0717

lori.torres2@lubbockisd.org

