Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Cantu, 39, one of two suspects that were arrested in November last year, was officially charged with aggravated assault by a grand jury today.

On November 27, 2021, police were called to a civil disturbance in the alleyway of 33rd Street, just a couple of blocks west of I-27.

According to the police report, the victim sought the second suspect, Oscar Hernandez, Jr. in order to locate his backpack which he claims had been stolen by Hernandez earlier that day.

The victim claimed that Hernandez then attempted to steal his bike and another backpack. A struggle ensued at which point Cantu arrived brandishing a knife and pulling out a black pistol while demanding that the victim hand over his bike and backpack.

The victim, afraid for his life, began running away from both Cantu and Hernandez at which point police arrived at the scene where they detained Cantu and Hernandez.

The gun that Cantu was holding was later discovered to be a BB gun.

A witness report provided to responding officers verified the statement that the victim provided to police.

According to the police report, Cantu claimed that he was protecting himself from the victim saying that he was armed with a shovel or “some object off similar likeness” and was swinging it at them.

Cantu was found possessing stolen checks and initially gave a false name and birthdate as he was concerned he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Both Cantu and Hernandez were booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Cantu is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Hernandez was charged by a grand jury with aggravated assault on February 22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

