One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S.

Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to police desk officials.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story.

