FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Coming of a season of making the playoffs, the Floydada Whirlwinds look to keep improving in year two under Head Coach J.R. Compton.

With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, Floydada will battle in their brutally tough District in Class 2AD1 to try to return to the postseason.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.