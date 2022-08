SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Roughnecks enter 2022 with a new Head Football Coach as Brannon Rodgers returns to the area to lead this successful pigskin program.

Rodgers had a great run at Crosbyton and most recently Jacksboro.

The Roughnecks are in the powerful 2AD1 District with New Deal, Post, Olton, Tahoka & Floydada.

