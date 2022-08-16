Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting

Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today

Prosecutors want affidavit sealed

  • Federal prosecutors asked a judge to keep sealed the affidavit leading to the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida
  • The request comes after the judge released the search warrant revealing what agents removed from the state
  • Follow the latest here: Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

