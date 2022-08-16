Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting

A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd

He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A

Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder

Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today

Lubbock’s first Allsup’s opens today near University and Broadway, across from Texas Tech

The concept store features a walk-up bar, a full kitchen and a dining area

Read more here: Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus

Prosecutors want affidavit sealed

Federal prosecutors asked a judge to keep sealed the affidavit leading to the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida

The request comes after the judge released the search warrant revealing what agents removed from the state

Follow the latest here: Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

