United Family announces ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ winners, 2 from Lubbock to receive $1,500 gift cards

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family launched the “Road Trip to Your Health” initiative in June of this year.

During the week-long event, shoppers across all four The United Family banners could participate in various challenges, including “digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.”

Participants could win prizes and learn more about general health, according to a release. In addition, participants who completed these challenges were eligible to win a $1,500 gift card for groceries.

A winner was selected for each banner in The United Family. The winners include:

  • United Supermarkets – Sharissa Brown from Lubbock
  • Market Street – Yadira Packer from Mansfield
  • Albertsons Market – Julia Gracie from Alamogordo, New Mexico
  • Amigos – Becky Cole from Lubbock

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

