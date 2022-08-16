Local Listings
United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s to host Teachers on the Rise kickoff

Mrs Baird's and United Supermarkets Teachers on the Rise event
Mrs Baird's and United Supermarkets Teachers on the Rise event(United Supermarkets/Mrs Baird's)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s have partnered to host the 11th annual Teachers on the Rise kickoff event.

The event will be on Aug 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets at 11310 Slide Rd.

To celebrate the kickoff, the two companies will be providing back-to-school treats with the nomination information, according to a release.

Every month, the companies recognizes three teachers in the Lubbock area who were nominated for their exceptional work with their students, according to the release. The three teachers will come from three respective grade levels, including one from an elementary school, one from a junior high and one from a high school.

Both teachers and students have the opportunity to win prizes each month.

Teachers can be nominated here.

