Afternoon enrichment classes at High Point Village

High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population.

These classes will begin on September 12th and run through December 5th. Some of the classes offered are: Introduction to Comic Art, Cooking, Zumba, Crafty Crew, and Drama. We are so excited for Villagers to participate in these extracurricular activities.

High Point Village is excited for another semester to provide this population with the opportunity to work with community volunteers, grow relationships with friends, and learn a new skill.

If you would like to learn more information about Fall 2022 Afternoon Enrichment Classes, please contact High Point Village Volunteer and Enrichment Coordinator Courtney Morgan at cmorgan@highpointvillage.org or 806.698.0015.

High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has a variety of enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties, and summer camps.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by High Point Village.

