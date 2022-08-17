Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased the event in a social media post Tuesday. It’s part of Americans for Prosperity nationwide tour to fight inflation.

“The True Cost of Washington Tour is a movement offering grassroots solutions to inflation and the out-of-control government spending that’s causing it,” according to its website.

For a complete list of dates and cities visit www.americansforprosperity.org/true-cost-tour-dates/.

