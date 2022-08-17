Citibus Lubbock receives $39.6M grant to buy hybrid electric buses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citibus Lubbock has been selected to receive one of 150 grants from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to buy new hybrid electric buses which will replace buses older than 20 years.

Citibus will receive a 2022 Low-No grant to purchase 48 hybrid electric buses - totaling $39.6M. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allows for approximately 1,800 new buses to be purchased across the nation to make transit more reliable, environmentally friendly, and sustainable. The grants total $1.66 billion.

This grant from the FTA will help transit agencies nationwide buy the buses and modernize fleets and bus depots, providing more and better rides for people coast to coast.

“This year’s funding alone will nearly double the number of no-emission transit buses on America’s roadways. For the first time, five percent of low- and no-emission bus funding will be used to train transit workers on how to maintain and operate new clean bus technology,” the FTA website reports.

We are so excited to receive this award to improve transportation in the City of Lubbock. Citibus will receive a 2022... Posted by Citibus Lubbock on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

