Cold front brings chance for rain through Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has made its way across the area this afternoon with temperatures a combination of 80s to low 90s. Cooler air will remain in place until Friday, then the afternoon highs will return to near 90 degrees.

Rain potential will increase tonight through Thursday and then decrease by Friday. Although a few showers or storms could still develop the last day of the week.

Changes occur on Saturday as moisture returns and rain chances increase again for the weekend, especially on Sunday. Shower and storms could develop late Saturday and continue through Monday with some heavy amounts, more than 2 inches, over portions of the South Plains.

Along with the rain, clouds will keep temps cool for this time of year from Sunday into next week. That means afternoon highs could range from 75-82 degrees for the Lubbock area.

It looks like rain chances will fall back to the standard 20% by the middle of next week.

