Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Cold front brings chance for rain through Thursday

Rain potential will increase tonight through Thursday and then decrease by Friday. Although a...
Rain potential will increase tonight through Thursday and then decrease by Friday. Although a few showers or storms could still develop the last day of the week.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has made its way across the area this afternoon with temperatures a combination of 80s to low 90s. Cooler air will remain in place until Friday, then the afternoon highs will return to near 90 degrees.

Rain potential will increase tonight through Thursday and then decrease by Friday. Although a few showers or storms could still develop the last day of the week.

Changes occur on Saturday as moisture returns and rain chances increase again for the weekend, especially on Sunday. Shower and storms could develop late Saturday and continue through Monday with some heavy amounts, more than 2 inches, over portions of the South Plains.

Along with the rain, clouds will keep temps cool for this time of year from Sunday into next week. That means afternoon highs could range from 75-82 degrees for the Lubbock area.

It looks like rain chances will fall back to the standard 20% by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the...
18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery
Lubbock Police investigate stabbing near 38th and Ave. S
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Allsup’s Express will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and stay open until 2...
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
Jose Rivera (left) and Elias Luna (right)
2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase

Latest News

We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The chance, however, will gradually...
Cooling rain on the way!
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 08/17/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Aug. 17
Daybreak Today Weather - 08/17/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 17
Rain chances jump up late Wednesday through early Thursday.
Cooler for all, wet for some