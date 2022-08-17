Cooling rain on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The area’s chance of rain, however, will gradually increase late today. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely late tonight into Thursday morning.

A few spotty sprinkles, perhaps a few light rain showers, are possible today. It will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light. Temperatures will peak a little below average for mid-August.

A few spotty sprinkles, perhaps a few light rain showers, are possible today. It will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light. Temperatures will peak a little below average for mid-August. (KCBD First Alert)

Isolated thunderstorms and showers are expected this evening as our rain chance gradually increases.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely tonight, especially late tonight, into Thursday morning. That is the window of greatest potential for rain.

While some spots will remain dry, a few may experience downpours. Watch for possible flooding. Do not drive into water of unknown depth which may cover a road.

Other than possible heavy rain, the severe weather threat is low. Watch, however, for possible updates which may be made to the forecast later today and this evening.

After scattered showers Thursday morning, activity will gradually diminish in the afternoon. The rain and cloud cover will contribute to cooler temperatures. It may be our coolest afternoon in about two months.

We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The chance, however, will gradually increase. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely late tonight. (KCBD First Alert)

My forecast highs for Thursday range from the upper 70s in the northwest to the mid-80s in the southeast.

Low but not zero rain chances Thursday night through Saturday morning. There’s a slight chance a few stray storms or showers may pop up during that period.

Increasing storm and shower activity is anticipated late Saturday through early Monday.

Download our free KCBD Weather App from your app/game store for our latest forecast. You can also track thunderstorms and showers here on the South Plains, and anywhere in the country. Turn on notifications to send severe weather warnings, advisories, and watches immediately to your phone.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.