Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)(Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a train derailment in between Hereford and Dawn.

The derailment happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD.

The Dawn Volunteer Fire Department said the derailment happened overnight.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)(Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)(Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the...
18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery
Lubbock Police investigate stabbing near 38th and Ave. S
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
Allsup’s Express will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and stay open until 2...
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

LPD: Aug. 7 shooting body cam footage
LPD: Aug. 7 shooting body cam footage
Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD approves 4% pay increase for staff
The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the...
Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award
We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The chance, however, will gradually...
Cooling rain on the way!