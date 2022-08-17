Local Listings
DISTURBING: Councilman charged after 7 children found in ‘filthy’ home, authorities say

Authorities say 58-year-old Edward Barker has been charged with child neglect after seven children were found living in a filthy home. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A councilman in West Virginia is facing child neglect charges after officers say several children were found living in an unsanitary and filthy home.

WDTV reports child protective services and officers responded to a West Union home to investigate a complaint on July 11.

Authorities say officers made contact with 58-year-old Edward Barker when they arrived at the home.

Officials shared that the home was in “very unsanitary and filthy” conditions. Children inside the house were “physically dirty” with matted hair and “smelled of body odor and urine.”

Officers said there were dog feces on the home’s floors and beds with no sheets or blankets with what looked like urine stains on them.

Deputies also said cockroaches were crawling inside the home and refrigerator.

Child protective services reportedly filed a petition and removed seven children from the home who were from 4 years old to 14 years old.

According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, Barker was charged with child neglect. He was booked into the North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

