KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sammie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sammie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 3-year-old Labrador mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

Staff says she’s a smart lady and a quick learner. Sammie knows basic commands like sit and shake. She’s good on a leash. Sammie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Midnight.

