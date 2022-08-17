Local Listings
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set on fire following a series of break-ins throughout July.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2.

Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene around 2:38 a.m.

Warner is accused of second-degree felony arson.

Anyone with information related to Warner’s location is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or investigator Michael Jones at 806-775-2646. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Owners eager to rebuild after Lubbock Schlotzsky’s destroyed by arson

