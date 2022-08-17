Lubbock ISD graded by Texas Education Agency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is measuring its success less than 24 hours ahead of the new school year.

The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings with dozens of campuses within LISD showing improvement.

“I’m excited. I’m hyped up about it.” Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees Vice President Bill Stubblefield said.

He is excited for the beginning of a new school year where many LISD students will be on improved campuses.

The TEA released its accountability ratings showing many of Lubbock’s schools making big strides since 2019.

“This year we’re starting off with 75% of our kids on an A or B campus,” Stubblefield said.

That is more than a 30% increase since 2019, and just short of the district’s 2026 goal of 80% of students on an A or B campus. All four high schools were given a B rating. It’s the first time since the TEA started the current accountability system.

One of the most notable improvements is at Dunbar Preparatory Academy. The school’s rating improved from an F in 2019 to a C in 2022, lifting a decade of state sanctions from the school.

LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo says those improvements are just the beginning for Dunbar.

“We’re going to continue the great work that’s going on there and continue to see improvement,” Rollo said. “But it is just such a celebration for that campus that was under so much duress for so long.”

Chief Academic Officer Misty Rieber says much of the district’s improvement is because of its teachers.

“Every one of these ratings represents the work that they did day in and day out,” Rieber said. “That’s work at night. Work on weekends, and their love and passion for kids.”

The ratings also show the determination of the students who returned to school after learning virtually during the pandemic.

“It was the question that was looming large,” Stubblefield said. “Are we going to recover? That learning loss was real. It inspired in them a can-do attitude and that is the most contagious thing. Success breeds success. These kids believe in themselves. Teachers are believing in themselves. Educators believe in themselves.”

In all, Lubbock ISD had 31 schools score an A or B rating from the TEA this year. In 2019, LISD had only 19 schools score an A or B rating. In addition, the number of campuses with a D or F rating dropped from 11 to seven.

“It can be done,” Superintendent Rollo said. “If you have the right systems in place, the right instruction in place, if you have the right belief system in kids, it can be done.”

The following schools received either an A or B rating from the TEA:

A Rating - Honey Elementary, Maedgen Elementary, Miller Elementary, Ramirez Elementary, Roberts Elementary, Rush Elementary, Smith Elementary, Wester Elementary, Whiteside Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Wolffarth Elementary, Talkington School for Young Women Leaders

B Rating - Bayless Elementary, Brown Elementary, Centennial Elementary, Dupre Elementary, Ervin Elementary, Hardwick Elementary, Hodges Elementary, McWhorter Elementary, Overton Elementary, Stewart Elementary, Waters Elementary, Williams Elementary, Atkins Middle School, Hutchinson Middle School, McCool Middle School, Coronado High School, Estacado High School, Lubbock High School, Monterey High School

