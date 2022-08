ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 12-2 season where the only two losses were to Roosevelt, Abernathy reloads for another run in 2022.

Five offensive and seven defensive players return for Coach Justin Wiley, who has a tough Non-district schedule to prepare for District.

The Antelopes open up facing Childress.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.