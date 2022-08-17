Local Listings
Plainview Police Lt. Gabriel Carillo presented with Lifesaving Award

The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award.(City of Plainview)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award.

Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment.  As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene.  Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.

“Lt. Carrillo was instrumental in obtaining critical medical care for an injured person during an incident that could have led to greater bodily injury or death,” says Police Chief Watson. “Carrillo’s actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of policing and his alertness and devotion to duty are a credit to himself, the Department and the profession of law enforcement”.

“I commend Lt. Carrillo for the outstanding job and appreciate his dedication to the department and our community”, says City Manager Jeffrey Snyder.

Carrillo was presented with the Plainview Police Department Life Saving Award and uniform recognition bar. Carrillo has been with the City of Plainview Police Department for 10 years and served as a Texas law enforcement officer for 19 years.

