Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas

A restaurant owner in Texas wrangled an alligator. (KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume.

Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.

His daughter first alerted him about the wild animal, but he didn’t believe her.

“I walked in front. ‘Man! There’s an alligator! She ain’t lying!’” Trinh said.

He says he threw towels over its eyes to calm it down. It was something he had seen before on television.

“I’ve been watching Steve Irwin since I was a kid, you know what I mean, so it’s one of my heroes,” he said.

Next, he relied on what he has learned as a Jiu-Jitsu champion and MMA fighter.

“I took a sledgehammer. I didn’t hit it. I pinned the mouth. Once I got closer, I put my knee on it, and kind of like Jiu-Jitsu, it’s called knee in the belly. I had a knee on it, and spun to the back, sitting on the back and I just grabbed the mouth. Once you grab the mouth, that’s it,” Trinh said.

Instead of waiting on the game warden or a nuisance control hunter, Trinh used his own truck to release the alligator into Oyster Creek.

No animals or people were hurt in the process.

Trinh says he may hang the photos of his alligator wrangling experience on the walls of his restaurant.

The game warden says alligators less than 10 to 12 feet long that are not on public property are not considered emergency situations.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-car rollover on CR 3500 and Highway 62/82, near the...
18-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash near Idalou Cemetery
Lubbock Police investigate stabbing near 38th and Ave. S
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
Allsup’s Express will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and stay open until 2...
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
Reese Hamsmith
Law honoring Lubbock toddler Reese Hamsmith signed by Biden
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

LPD: Aug. 7 shooting body cam footage
VIDEO: Police search for people, vehicles of interest in August homicide
LPD: Aug. 7 shooting body cam footage
LPD: Aug. 7 shooting body cam footage
Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD approves 4% pay increase for staff
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation