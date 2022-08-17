Local Listings
Sentencing hearing set for man after revocation of supervised release

Nguyen is appearing in a revocation hearing at the Lubbock County Courthouse after violating...
Nguyen is appearing in a revocation hearing at the Lubbock County Courthouse after violating the terms of his supervised release for a second time.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Ba Nguyen, 29, sentenced to 36 months in prison with three years of supervised release after forcing a plane to make an emergency landing at Preston Smith Airport in 2016, has been ordered to return to prison for violating the terms of his release.

Nguyen was arrested in September 2016 after the plane he was on was forced to make an emergency landing due to Nguyen behaving erratically and assaulting the flight crew.

The court had already revoked Nguyen’s supervised release once before in April 2021 and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment and an 18-month term of supervised release. Nguyen began his second term of supervised release on January 14, 2022.

The terms of his release were as follows:

-He must not unlawfully possess a controlled substance

-He must refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance. He must also submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment and at least two periodic drug tests after that, as determined by the court.

On January 18, 2022, four days after beginning his second term of supervised release, Nguyen admitted to his probation officer that not only had he used methamphetamine that day, but he had also used methamphetamine, PCP, K2, and marijuana from January 14-17.

Nguyen is due in court on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Lubbock County Court House where he will be sentenced to a new prison term for violating his supervised release.

