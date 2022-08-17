Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go directly to providing support for children in the South Plains who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and are now in foster care. There are more than 700 children in our community that need the gift of a CASA Volunteer, and the CASA Classic Golf Tournament will help ensure that CASA of the South Plains is able to serve more of these most vulnerable children.

“The need to help children in the foster care system is a constant in our community,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “We need to raise $50,000 during this event and we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”

Sponsorships and team registration are available now through September 23, 2022, at CASAoftheSouthPlains.org. Tee-off will be at 8:00 a.m., with breakfast and lunch provided. Silent auction items will also be available to bid on throughout the tournament. With only one flight offered, space is limited so everyone is encouraged to secure their sponsorship or team as soon as possible!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by CASA of the South Plains, Inc.